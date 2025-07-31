Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

LoveShackFancy is known for its amazing collaborations with brands like Pottery Barn and Stanley, and their latest and greatest one with STATE is no exception.

The two powerhouse brands have joined together for the fourth time to release a limited-edition nine-piece collection that’s perfect for everything from back-to-school shopping, much-needed weekend getaways, and everyday adventures with its mix of functional design and floral motifs.

“We’re thrilled to announce our fourth year collaborating with LoveShackFancy! It’s a beautiful thing to have grown and nurtured a relationship with both our brands and our audiences over the past four years and an even more beautiful thing to keep coming up with new and interesting collections that we’re just as excited about as we were in year one,“ Jacq Tatelman, State CEO & creative director, said in a statement.

With prices ranging from $60 to $295, there’s an option for every style and budget, from affordable accessories to statement pieces to travel bags that are worth the investment.

Wondering what essentials you need to snag from this gorgeous collaboration before it sells out for good? Shop our favorites below and get ready to elevate your organization game with delicate florals and soft pastel hues that both kiddos and adults can appreciate.

State x LoveShackFancy Travel Pouch Set of Three Fit all your essentials and then some in these zip travel pouches that not only boast great organization for things like toiletries and makeup, but also incredible style. See At STATE $ 125

State x LoveShackFancy Wellington Weekender Grab this roomy weekender bag for those much-needed getaways on the agenda! The head-turning bag features a padded laptop pocket, amazing interior organization, detachable pouches, and a hidden travel sleeve. See At STATE $ 210