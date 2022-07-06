‘Loving’ Grandpa Identified as Seventh July 4 Parade Massacre Victim

Read it at ABC7
Prosecutors have identified 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo as the seventh victim in the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting. According to a GoFundMe organized by Uvaldo’s granddaughter, he was shot in the head before being transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The GoFundMe page specifies that Uvaldo’s wife and grandson were also injured during the parade, but are expected to recover. Uvaldo is described as a “kind, loving, and funny man.” As of now, the victims range in age from 35 to 88.