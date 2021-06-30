Another Canadian Indigenous Boarding School Has Found Hundreds of Unmarked Graves
CRUELTY
Another Canadian boarding school for indigenous children has discovered a mass unmarked grave, adding to the 751 in Saskatchewan and 215 in Kamloops unearthed earlier this month. The Lower Kootenay Band, an indigenous tribe in Canada, announced it had found 182 unmarked graves on the campus of St. Eugene’s Mission School in British Columbia using ground-penetrating radar. The school operated from 1912 into the 1970s. According to the statement, “Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep.” For decades in Canada and the United States, hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools often operated by the Catholic church that were hotbeds of abuse and neglect.