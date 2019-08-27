CHEAT SHEET
SAY WHAT?
Lowe’s Executive Apologizes for Comment About ‘Hispanic Pros With Smaller Hands’
Lowe’s employees expressed concerns about a corporate informational video broadcast to store managers on Monday, in which the executive vice president of stores, Joe McFarland, showed off a $99 cordless drill and said it was a “perfect” fit for “some of our Hispanic pros with smaller hands.” Workers were reportedly shocked by McFarland’s remark, which was made during a prerecorded, 30-minute presentation that was shown to managers in Lowe’s conference rooms across the nation. An employee that chose to remain anonymous told The Washington Post: “Immediately after it happened, everyone was just like ‘Whoa, why would he say that?’” Lowe’s issued an apology from McFarland on Tuesday and employees say the video has been taken down. “I am sorry for a careless and ignorant comment I made during an associate broadcast yesterday,” he said. “Our associates shared how my statement was harmful and inappropriate. This is a key reflection moment for me.”