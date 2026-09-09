Loyal Republican Abandons Trump to Back Dem in Ruby Red State

A former two-term Republican governor of Kansas has endorsed his state’s Democratic candidate for Senate over the Trump-backed Republican.

Bill Graves, who served as governor from 1995 until 2003, announced on Wednesday his support for pastor Adam Hamilton, who faces incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall in November. Marshall is seeking a second term.

In a Kansas City Star opinion piece, Graves, 73, wrote that while Marshall “has turned his back on Kansas,” Hamilton “understands what it means to be compassionate in lifting up those in need, while still appreciating and respecting the contributions of those who make that help possible.”

Graves was governor and secretary of state in Kansas for a combined 16 years. He said Marshall "has turned his back on" his state. American Trucking Association

“Adam understands the value in finding the common ground necessary to solve the tough issues confronting our nation,” he added. “The gridlock occurring in Washington is the result of both political parties refusing to stop the politicking and understand their public service role.”

Marshall, left, in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Graves acknowledged that this approach may seem outdated, but he said it was better than the alternative.

“My way might be viewed as ‘old school,’ but the current way of doing things isn’t working, and it’s driving our nation into the ditch,” he wrote. “Adam provides a breath of fresh air, a new look at the old way of doing things that served us so well for many years.”

Hamilton, senior pastor of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, announced his run for U.S. Senate in April. Kansas City Star/TNS

Graves, who also served as Kansas’ secretary of state for eight years prior to being elected governor, has a history of endorsing Democrats in Kansas. In the 2018 gubernatorial race, he supported Laura Kelly over Kris Kobach, an immigration hardliner who worked on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He endorsed Kelly four years later against then-Attorney General Derek Schimdt. Kelly won both races, and is still governor.

This year’s Senate race is considered likely to be held by Marshall, 66, according to several election forecasters, though in early August the Cook Political Report moved the race rating toward Hamilton, 62, from “Solid” to “Likely” Republican. A mid-August poll by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic sponsor, showed Hamilton with a 44-43 percent edge. Another Democratic-run poll from the week before showed Marshall up 1 percent.

Marshall’s pre-political career as an obstetrician has come under scrutiny this week. The New York Times reported that Marshall sued over 700 patients with unpaid bills. Of them, 81 were arrested.

Marshall’s current worth, according to his financial disclosure forms, is between $3 million and $9.8 million. He has four children with his wife, Laura.

Hamilton, whom former President Barack Obama appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships in 2016, is the senior pastor of Resurrection, a United Methodist Church, which is based in Kansas City. Hamilton founded the congregation in 1990. He and his wife, LaVon, have two daughters.