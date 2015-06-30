LSU Associate Professor Makes Lame PG-13 Jokes, Gets Fired for Harassment

This time, Louisiana State University associate professor Teresa Buchanan has been fired for sexual harassment and creating a “hostile learning environment.” The problem? Lame, PG-13 sex jokes.

The faculty committee reviewing the case found that the associate professor had repeatedly said “f*ck no,” described cowardly behavior as “being a p*ssy,” and joked that sex gets worse as relationships get longer, according to The Advocate.

Buchanan was dismissed on June 19 after teaching early childhood education at LSU for over 20 years. While she admits to making jokes as a way to engage her students, she denies the sexual harassment claims.

“The occasional use of profanity is not sexual harassment. Nor is the occasional frank discussion of issues related to sexuality, particularly when done in the context of teaching specific issues related to sexuality,” says Buchanan to The Advocate.

On March 9 , the faculty committee announced that her comments were not “systematically directed at any individual” and recommended that Buchanan keep her job if she agreed to stop using offensive jokes. Despite these findings, LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander recommended to the LSU Board of Supervisors that Buchanan be fired.

Other professors at LSU are standing with Buchanan. “Personally, this is nothing that I would consider sexual harassment at all,” Professor Kevin Cope, the president of LSU’s Faculty Senate, told The Advocate.

Buchanan has not taught since December 20, 2013. According to Buchanan’s Facebook account she is suing the university for wrongful dismissal—the American Association of University Professors has set up a legal fund.

As we reported this month, professors are increasingly turning toward self-censorship to avoid possible firing from PC culture.