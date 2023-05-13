Flau’Jae Johnson Apologizes for 9/11 Rhyme in Rap Song
IN POOR TASTE
“Rappers, they be sweet, they in the patch, I know they sour,” LSU basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson spit in her newest rap song, released on Tuesday. “In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers.” Johnson’s off-color wordplay in her remix of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” which references both the flashy sports car Porsche 911 and the tragic Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, drew fire across social media. The 19-year-old issued an apology via a video on her Instagram Story: “I just want to come on here and let ya’ll know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love.” Johnson took down the track from her Twitter, and the Baton Rouge school extended their own apology in a statement to Fox News Digital and OutKick. “She expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” LSU told the outlets. We will learn and grow from this experience together.”