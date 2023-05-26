LSU Basketball Star Faints During Biden’s White House Speech
OUT COLD
Midway through President Joe Biden’s celebratory speech for the women’s basketball national champions at the White House, Louisiana State University forward Sa’Myah Smith suddenly passed out. The president paused his speech as White House doctors rushed to help the player into a wheelchair and take her out of the room to be checked out. Coach Kim Mulkey later confirmed that Smith was “fine” but said she felt embarrassed from the incident and wished she could have stayed for the rest of the ceremony. “She’s okay, it’s happened lots of times,” Biden assured the audience. A month ago, the Bidens got into some drama with the LSU team after the First Lady said she would also invite runner-ups Iowa State to the White House. Jill Biden quickly backpedaled on the comment, and she was seen at the event hugging star Angel Reese, who initially called the first lady’s proposal “A JOKE” and claimed she would rather visit the Obamas.