LSU Failed Women Who Accused Coach, Athletes of Sexual Misconduct, Internal Report Finds
DAMNING
Louisiana State University acknowledged that it “betrayed the very people we are sworn to protect” after a report was released Friday on the college’s handling of abuse and harassment allegations against its football players and the team’s head coach, particularly in regards to a series of allegations that one player, Drake Davis, physically abused multiple women. LSU has suspended two athletics executives without pay in response to the litany of errors listed by the law firm that investigated. The university’s interim president, Thomas Galligan Jr., said in a statement, “Our job is to protect our students and support them in their times of need. It has become clear we haven’t always fully lived up to our commitment.” The former head coach, Les Miles, was fired four years ago. However, another report, prepared in 2013 but only released Thursday, found that it was recommended he be fired in 2013 following allegations he had acted improperly towards female workers.