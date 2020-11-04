LSU Frat Member Charged With Felony Over Hazing That Left Student on Life Support
PLEDGING PENALTY
A member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Louisiana State University allegedly forced pledges to drink so much alcohol they needed medical attention in mid-October, including one who was placed on life support this week. Terry Pat Reynolds II is charged with one count of felony hazing, 12 counts of misdemeanor hazing, and one count of failure to seek assistance. He allegedly gave large amounts of alcohol to new members and would not allow them to leave his apartment until they had consumed it all. A group of fraternity members later dropped one new member off at a nearby hospital with a blood alcohol level of .451 and pink froth coming out of his mouth, an indication of possible organ failure, on the night of October 19, according to a police investigation. He was placed in intensive care and later on life support.