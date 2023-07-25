LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Doesn’t Attend In-Person Classes for ‘Safety Reasons’
‘SOME SCARES’
When the NCAA decided to allow athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne’s “life changed forever,” she told Elle Tuesday. Dunne has skyrocketed in fame as the most-followed athlete in college sports, raking in a whopping seven figures in earnings—but the notoriety has come with a cost. The 20-year-old Instagram sensation says she doesn’t attend classes in-person “for safety reasons.” “There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” Dunne said. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.” In one previous incident during the opening meet of the 2023 season, a mob of hundreds of male “Livvy” fanatics shouted and demanded to see Dunne, even though she wasn’t competing. “I did not expect there to be that many people out there to see me,” she said.