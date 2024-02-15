LSU Running Back Arrested After Shooting Injures 2

A once rising star running back for Louisiana State University was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting that critically injured a woman and injured a man in Farmerville, four hours north of the university.

Trey Holly, a freshman, was taken into custody on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon, the Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told The Advocate.

Authorities said the shooting took place Friday at an apartment complex in Farmerville, a small town of 3,300. Holly is one of three suspects alleged to be behind the crime, but Gates reportedly said there could be additional arrests.

An exact motive behind the alleged shooting was not released, but police said previously it stemmed from an earlier altercation at the complex. Local police said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m., which let to a man being shot in his lower leg and a woman being struck three times, critically injuring her.

Gates reportedly turned himself over to authorities and was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center, in Louisiana’s rural north.

LSU confirmed the arrest in a statement, announcing that it’d indefinitely suspended Holly from the team.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” the university said. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

Holly played sparingly in 2023 with the Tigers as a redshirt freshman, but he showed flashes of his talent—that made him Louisiana’s all-time leading high school rusher—when given the chance. Against Army on Oct. 21, he rushed for 91 yards and was named the SEC’s freshman of the week.