NCAA Champ Unapologetic After Mocking Opponent in Final Seconds of Title Game
‘I’M TOO HOOD’
After the LSU Tigers stormed their way to a 102-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night to win the program’s first NCAA women’s basketball national championship, star forward Angel Reese said she stood by her on-court trash talk. Reese, 20, drew flak on social media after waving her hand in front of her face—mimicking John Cena’s famous “you can’t see me” taunt—in a late-game gesture at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who’d thrown up the same signal in a game last week. In a postgame press conference, Reese defended her barb. “All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in,” she said. “I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. When other people do it, and y’all don't say nothing.” Reese continued: “So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”