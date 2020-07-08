Impeachment Witness Lt. Col. Vindman Retires From Army, Citing Retaliation Campaign From Trump
Key impeachment inquiry witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years of military service. Vindman reportedly made the decision after determining that his career would be stunted due to political retaliation from President Donald Trump and his allies. Vindman’s lawyer said he’d already experienced a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” from the president following his testimony in the impeachment inquiry last year. Trump fired Vindman as the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert and shortly thereafter fired his twin brother, who had been an NSC lawyer. “The President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers,” said Vindman’s lawyer, Amb. David Pressman.