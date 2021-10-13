Marine Who Criticized Afghanistan Withdrawal Pleads Guilty to Disrespecting Superiors
A Marine who criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan plans to plead guilty to disrespecting and disobeying his superiors as well as dereliction of duty at a court-martial Thursday. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted a series of viral videos in uniform decrying the chaos in Kabul in August and asking why no military leader had admitted any mistakes in the operation, especially relating to the suicide bombing that killed 13 Marines. According to his lawyer, Scheller hopes to secure an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions, both of which would allow him to receive veterans’ benefits. Scheller’s attorney said his client believed he would be a “hypocrite” if he did not accept the consequences of his actions in the same way he demanded of others.