Teen Accused in Barnard Student Tessa Majors’ Murder to Plead Guilty
Luchiano Lewis, one of three teens accused of murdering Barnard freshman Tessa Majors in 2019, will plead guilty to all charges for his alleged role in the senseless crime, according to the New York Post. Lewis, 16, faces charges for second-degree murder and first and second-degree robbery. He’s agreed to testify against another suspect, 16-year-old Rashuan Weaver, who is facing the same counts. The third person accused in the brutal slaying—Zyairr Davis, who was 13 when Majors was killed—will be tried as a juvenile. Davis allegedly handed Weaver the knife he repeatedly stabbed Majors, 18, with while Lewis held them down.