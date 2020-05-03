Bad news on my TV screen / Bad news on the magazines / Bad news on the newspaper / Bad news on the elevator.

So begins Lucinda Williams’s “Bad News Blues,” from her extraordinary new album Good Souls, Better Angels. As usual, she’s reading our minds, our emotions, our souls. Williams’ new album is so full of darkness, it feels made for our current world of social distancing and exasperation. There are songs of despair, abusive relationships—a past one with an ex-boyfriend (“Wakin’ Up”) and another one with our current president (“Man Without a Soul,” “You Can’t Rule Me,” “Bad News Blues.”). Make a shortlist of the greatest living songwriters; for me, she makes it every time.

We are living in bleak times, but only she knows how to write a Lucinda Williams song about it. Just as Woody Guthrie carried a guitar case that said, “This Machine Kills Fascists,” Williams is ready for battle, too, even if she offends some fans. She spoke with me by phone, from her quarantined exile in Nashville.