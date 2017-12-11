Gillibrand: Trump Should Resign Over Sexual-Assault Allegations

CHEAT SHEET
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Monday called upon President Donald Trump to resign over the dozen-plus allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted multiple women. If Trump does not resign, she said, Congress should launch an ethics investigation into the claims. “President Trump should resign,” Gillibrand told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “These allegations are credible. They are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony and many of them are heartbreaking. President Trump should resign his position. Whether he will ever hold himself accountable is something you really can't hold your breath for, so Congress should hold hearings. They should have their investigation.”