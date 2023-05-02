Nurse Accused of Murdering 7 Babies Addresses ‘I Am Evil’ Note in Court
SEEKING ANSWERS
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others in the U.K. gave evidence in court Tuesday where she was asked about a note she wrote reading: “I am evil, I did this.” Lucy Letby, 33, denies the charges stemming from a string of alleged attacks on infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. Prosecutors claim Letby murdered the babies through a variety of methods including injecting them with air and poisoning them with insulin. At Manchester Crown Court, she was questioned by her defense attorney about why she wrote the note found by police during a search of her home. “I felt at the time that if I’d done something wrong I must be such an evil, awful person,” Letby said. “I’d somehow been incompetent and had done something wrong which had affected those babies.” When asked why she specifically wrote “I did this,” Letby answered: “I felt I must be responsible in some way. I think looking back on it now, I was really struggling, and this was a way of me expressing what I wasn’t able to say to anyone else.”