Ludacris’ Manager Wounded in Shooting That Left One Dead and Two Injured in Georgia
SHOTS FIRED
Ludacris’ manager was one of two men injured in a shooting in Atlanta on Sunday night which left a third man dead, police say. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Artez Benton, 23. Atlanta police confirmed one of the shooting’s survivors was Chaka Zulu, the manager of actor and rapper Ludacris—the condition of Zulu and the other injured man was not released. The shooting was said to be the “result of a dispute in the parking lot” shared by several restaurants and shops in the Buckhead area of the city, Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told local media. The attack took place just hours after a Subway employee was shot dead in Atlanta after a customer became angry about the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.