Lufthansa Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Turbulence Injures 7 People
TERRIFYING
A Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia just hours into the flight. Lufthansa flight 469 made the emergency landing at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after what the The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) described to The Daily Beast as “significant turbulence” brought them down. “The plane landed safely at IAD. Authority personnel responded to the flight and transported seven people to local hospitals,” it said in a statement. According to CBS reporter Ryan Sprouse, the Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed the incident, claiming the flight landed safely at approximately 9:10 p.m after experiencing the turbulence over Tennessee at 37,000 feet altitude. The FAA did not reveal more details. The nature of the injuries were also not revealed. The Daily Beast has contacted Lufthansa for comment. The FAA said it will investigate the incident.