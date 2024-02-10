Lufthansa Passenger Spews Liters of Blood Before Dying Mid-Flight
‘ABSOLUTE HORROR’
A passenger began gushing blood aboard a Lufthansa flight from Thailand to Germany before dying in mid-flight Thursday, according to the New York Post. The passenger has not been identified, but Karin Missfelder told Blick that she saw the 63-year-old German man board the A380 aircraft “with cold sweats” and “breathing much too quickly.” Missfelder, who is a nursing specialist, informed a flight attendant, who had a doctor check on the visibly ill passenger, but he was deemed safe to fly. Her husband Martin was also watching the man. “They gave him a little chamomile tea, but he already spit blood into the bag that his wife held out to him,” he told Blick. The man began spewing liters of blood which splattered on the walls of the cabin. “It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming,” Martin said. The plane turned around, and returned to Bangkok. A Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed the man’s death in a statement.