The U.S. Air Force is purchasing two additional Boeing 747-8s to be used for its long delayed new Air Force One project, known as VC-25B. Lufthansa, one of the last major airlines still flying the “Queen of the Skies” for passenger flights, is selling the 747s for $400 million, which according to Cirium Ascend Consultancy is well above the market rate of $75 million to $100 million per jet, Bloomberg reports. Boeing is the lead contractor on the VC-25B program, which will replace the current group of VC-25A aircraft, which are known as Air Force One when the president is flying on board. Just three years ago, when production of the jet ended in 2022, Boeing sold each 747-8 for about $400 million. Boeing stopped making the passenger version of the jet in 2017. A statement from the Air Force said the two planes will be used for training and “spares.” President Donald Trump has demanded that Boeing complete the project by the end of his term and accepted a gift of a luxury Boeing 747 from the government of Qatar that is currently being retrofitted to serve as an interim Air Force One.