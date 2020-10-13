Two Iconic Luggage Brands Are Offering Unbeatable Prime Day Deals

- Get up to 50% off on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage.
- Softside and hardside sets and single pieces come in a range of colors and sizes, from two of our favorite luggage brands.
Safe air travel might be a ways away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t a) shop aspirationally and b) be very prepared once that moment does come. Samsonite and American Tourister’s discounted luggage selection is wide-ranging, from expandable hardside luggage sets to carry-on friendly bags with plenty of storage space. Whatever bag you need, these two brands have got it.
Samsonite Omni PC 2-Piece Set
Down From $240
Samsonite Aspire Xlite 2-Piece Set
Down From $240
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Down From $130
American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside 2-Piece Set
Down From $200
