Luigi Mangione Bares Chest in Bizarre Court Hearing

The family of a man who died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise liner last year sued the company on Monday, alleging the company was responsible for his death. Michael Virgil, 35, died aboard a cruise ship bound for Ensenada, Mexico on December 13, 2024, after he was detained by ship security for attempting to break down a door and yelling at other passengers. The lawsuit, filed by Virgil’s fiancée Connie Aguilar and their son, alleges that the company was responsible for serving him “33 alcoholic beverages” before his death. Court papers say that Virgil was served dozens of drinks in a short time, leading him to become agitated while looking for his fiancée and son in an intoxicated state. When security stepped in to restrain him, Virgil succumbed to “the excessive force and fatal actions taken by crew members including security and medical personnel” who “administered an injection of a sedative medication, Haloperidol, and used multiple cans of pepper spray,” the documents allege. The lawsuit argues that those actions brought about “significant hypoxia and impaired ventilation, respiratory failure, cardiovascular instability and ultimately cardiopulmonary arrest, leading to his death which has been ruled a homicide.” Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Luigi Mangione maintained his cool, collected demeanor in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, even flexing for the camera amid a possible death sentence. The 27-year-old Ivy League graduate, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the middle of Manhattan last year, rocked a confident, unbuttoned look during the pretrial hearing focused on evidence suppression. While speaking with one of his attorneys at the defense table, Karen Friedman Agnofilo, Mangione looked directly at a photographer’s camera and gave a fist pump. Monday was the fourth day of pretrial hearings intended to determine if state prosecutors should toss evidence acquired by Altoona, Pennsylvania, police after they arrested him at a McDonald’s five days after Thompson’s death. Among the evidence discussed on Monday, which was found inside Mangione’s backpack, were a survival “to-do” list and a loaded gun magazine wrapped in a pair of underwear. Mangione’s lawyers hope to bar federal prosecutors—who seek to pursue the death penalty—from using the evidence as well. Pretrial hearings resumed on Monday after Mangione missed Friday’s court appearance due to being sick from an unspecified illness.
Jason Bateman opened up about where things currently stand with his sister, Justine Bateman, giving an unusual peek into their relationship. The Arrested Development actor, 56, said he and his fellow former child actor sister, 59, “don’t see each other a ton” nowadays. “There isn’t the typical ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together,’” he said, referencing his two daughters, Francesca and Maple, whom he shares with wife Amanda Anka, and Justine Bateman’s two children, Duke and Gianetta, with husband Mark Fluent. “There isn’t that… In a great way.” Although they don’t see each other often, he elaborated that everything is still good between them. “Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling,” he said. “We hang out, and we’re nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals, regardless of the blood thing. I’m seeing her for lunch next week.” Jason Bateman’s rare comments on his relationship with his sister come three months after Justine Bateman, who has spoken out against “cancel culture” and said she felt relieved that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, shut down online rumors of a sibling falling out. “I’m not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it’s sick,” she wrote on X.
Details have begun to emerge of the horrific injuries sustained by the woman representing Jamaica after she fell from the stage at this year’s Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. Dr. Gabrielle Henry suffered an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other injuries after the fall during the evening gown round on Nov. 19 in Bangkok. As a result of the fall, Henry lost consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later underwent intensive neurological care. The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has since assumed responsibility for all expenses—covering her medical treatment, the stay of her family, and the medically supervised flight home to Jamaica—and has firmly rejected media claims she was at fault, calling such allegations unfounded. In the latest update, the organization and Henry’s family announced she is preparing to return home with full medical escort, and they expressed “deep gratitude” for public outpourings of support.
A rogue wave swept several people into the ocean at a popular tourist destination in Spain, killing three people and injuring three others. Tourists at a natural pool in the Los Gigantes cliffs on the Spanish island of Tenerife were knocked into the water Sunday afternoon after they were “surprised by a wave,” the Emergency and Rescue Group of the Government of the Canary Islands (GES) said. Emergency responders said three people died at the scene, including one whose body was recovered from the water. They were identified as a 35-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and a man whose age is unknown. Three additional people were rescued. A 39-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, while another woman in cardiac arrest was rushed to the pier, resuscitated, stabilized, and then flown by helicopter to a separate hospital. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
The mystery behind bright-blue dogs spotted wandering the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has been solved, according to one expert. Timothy Mousseau of the University of South Carolina, a scientific adviser to the group that cares for the site’s roughly 700 strays, said in a statement shared on the Dogs of Chernobyl Facebook account that any radiation-mutant narrative could not “be further from the truth.” Instead, he said, the dogs likely picked up their electric hue while rolling in the chemical dye from a spilled port-a-potty—behavior he noted tracks with “how some dogs are drawn to cat litter boxes.” “The blue coloration was simply a sign of the dog’s unsanitary behavior!” Mousseau said. “As any dog owner knows, most dogs will eat just about anything, including feces!” The photos first circulated after the nonprofit-affiliated Dogs of Chernobyl program posted images of three blue-tinted animals, saying staff had been unable to capture them to determine the source. “We are not sure exactly what is going [on]… We do not know the reason, and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening,” the organization wrote at the time. Mousseau’s conclusion, however, leaves little mystery. The vivid coloring has nothing to do with radiation and “does not reflect any kind of mutation or evolutionary adaptation.”
A Mars rover has discovered strange, bleached rocks that suggest Mars may have once been wet and warm. Researchers at Purdue University in Indiana have examined rock fragments and found what they believe is evidence that the Red Planet once had a tropical climate. The rocks found in the Jezero Crater by the Perseverance rover are “Probably some of the most important outcrops we’ve seen,” said Briony Horgan, professor of planetary science at Purdue University. “We think [they] could be evidence of an ancient warmer and wetter climate where there was rain falling for millions of years.” The discovery bolsters the theory that moisture and heat were present there billions of years ago, and therefore may have once supported life. Analysis found that the fragments were composed of kaolinite, which forms on Earth after millions of years of rain and moisture. Prof. Hogan said, “Right now, the evidence in these rocks really points toward these kinds of ancient warmer and wetter environments. When we think about the possibility of these rocks on Mars representing a rainfall-driven environment, that is a really incredible, habitable place where life could have thrived if it were ever on Mars.”
A safari park worker was attacked in front of the bear he’d trained since it was a cub twice in front of spectators. The incident on Saturday in China saw multiple members of the park’s staff rush to save trainer Zhou Jiazhen from the animal, named Xiong Er, during a live show. One could be seen holding a basketball hoop at Hangzhou Safari Park, another a piece of bamboo, and a third carried a parrot. When Jiazhen managed to break free, he then reapproached the bear. Again, the bear lunged towards him. Despite the scare, Xiong Er’s trainer claims that it wasn’t fueled by aggression but greed, and that the bear wanted his bag of carrots. Trainers managed to get the bear backstage, although the remainder of the show was canceled. “If it really wanted to attack, I wouldn’t be standing here now,” Jiazhen said. He is understood to have been bitten during the incident but the park said later that neither he nor Xiong Er was hurt. Xiong Er has been moved to a different location and won’t be doing any more shows. People report Jiazhen still regularly visits Xiong Er.
A major water leak in the Louvre’s Egyptology department has damaged about 400 rare books, some of which date back hundreds of years. The incident was caused by a malfunctioning valve in a pipe above a book storage area, causing gallons of “dirty water” to drench the books and soak the carpet so thoroughly that it dripped through to a lower floor, narrowly avoiding an electrical cabinet and creating a potential fire risk. The malfunctioning pipe had reportedly been a known problem for years, with staff warning it could cause severe damage to exhibits and reference materials. Requests to move the library to a safer area had been repeatedly denied. Francis Steinbock, the museum’s deputy director, told French media that no “precious books” were affected by the flood, and the waterlogged volumes were being rebound and dried page by page. “No heritage artifacts have been affected by this damage,” he added. The spillage is the third major issue to rock the world’s most-visited museum in as many months, after a gang of thieves stole crown jewels worth over $100 million in an audacious daytime heist in October. The heist was followed by the closure of an exhibit on ancient Greek vases weeks later over structural safety concerns. A report published in October criticized the Louvre for its excessive spending on artwork, which it claimed was “to the detriment of the maintenance and renovation of buildings.”
Airstrikes and land-mine blasts have blown apart one of Donald Trump’s claimed peace deals, even as the president basks in the glow of receiving a peace prize created especially for him. The 79-year-old president was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize on Friday at the draw for the soccer World Cup finals, hanging the medal around his own neck at a Kennedy Center ceremony. But one of the eight or so global truces Trump claims to have brokered, between the Southeast Asian neighbors Thailand and Cambodia, is now buckling. Thai warplanes struck Cambodian positions along their disputed frontier on Monday, with Thailand’s military claiming its neighbor had massed “heavy weaponry” and “prepared fire support elements,” warranting air power, the Washington Post reported. Cambodia, which denies laying the land mines that injured four Thai soldiers in November, accused Bangkok of “numerous provocative actions for many days” and said it did not fire back. Trump had threatened to halt tariff talks to push both sides into an October peace accord and boasted at the signing: “We did something that a lot of people said couldn’t be done… something I’m good at and something I love to do.” He has often forgotten the names of the countries he supposedly helped broker peace deals, while regularly saying how much he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping numerous world conflicts, even though his involvement and the exact number are disputed.