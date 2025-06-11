Luigi Mangione Shares Curious Prison Insight in Birthday List

Alleged assassin Luigi Mangione has shared the 27 things he’s grateful for after spending his 27th birthday in jail last month. TMZ have reprinted an electronic communication from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, where Mangione is held after being charged with the Dec. 4, 2024, murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione says he is grateful for the MDC mail room for processing “thousands” of letters sent to him from 40 countries. “I spend each day between the same four walls of my unit,” Mangione writes. “The monotony of my physical environment is offset by the variety and richness of the lives I experience through letters.” Mangione also praises his cellmate J for “tolerating the clutter of all my papers” and the MDC staff “who are nothing like what The Shawshank Redemption or The Stanford Prison Experiment had me to believe.” The letter states 30,000 people have donated a total of over $1 million to his legal fund. He also receives donations to his commissary account. The inmate writes he is grateful for “the trials I have endured which - I hope - prepared me for anything that might lie ahead.” Mangione also praises “Chicken Thursdays” and “Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce”. “Sorry vegans,” Mangione wrote. “It’s the realest food here and I need my strength.” He returns to court on June 26.

