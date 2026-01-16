Cheat Sheet
Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Signs for U.S. Soccer Team

NEW RECRUIT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 01.15.26 8:35PM EST 
Peter Mangione #49 of FC Cincinnati 2 collects a pass during a game between FC Cincinnati II and New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Peter Mangione #49 of FC Cincinnati 2 collects a pass during a game between FC Cincinnati II and New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The cousin of accused killer Luigi Mangione has joined a soccer team in Brooklyn, just miles from where the alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin is in prison. Peter Mangione, 24, signed a deal with Brooklyn FC on Jan. 14, to join its inaugural USL Championship roster as a midfielder. “He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third,” the club wrote in a statement announcing the new recruit. The soccer player hails from Hunt Valley, Maryland, where Luigi, 27, was also raised. Peter played soccer at Penn State University before becoming a professional sportsman. His previous club was FC Cincinnati 2, where he scored two goals and five assists. Brooklyn FC’s first USL Championship game will be against Indy Eleven in Coney Island, Brooklyn’s Maimonides Park on March 8. Luigi Mangione is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Sunset Park, near Coney Island. He has been held at the facility since December 2024, ahead of a trial over the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson that month. Luigi is due to return to court on Jan. 30.

Read it at The Sun

2
‘Teen Mom’ Star Runs for Congress After Premature Mayor Run
TEENAGE DREAM CONTINUES
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.15.26 7:48PM EST 
Farrah Abraham at the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards held at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)
Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Reality TV veteran Farrah Abraham decided to run for Congress after she jumped the gun on running for mayor of Austin. The Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant star announced on Instagram Thursday that she was launching her campaign to become the mayor of Austin. “Austin, my story isn’t just a headline; it’s the blueprint for Austin’s 2026 transformation,” wrote the 34-year-old in a now-deleted post. TMZ then called Abraham to inform her that the next mayoral election for Austin was in 2028—not 2026, as she apparently believed. Abraham then amended her paperwork to jump into the race for Texas’s 5th congressional district, which has been represented by Republican Lance Gooden since 2019. Abraham has not formally declared a political party, but she explicitly praised Donald Trump during his first term and said men would prefer to marry “Republican women.” Her campaign website features AI-generated graphics and only has a link for visitors to be “notified” about future developments. Abraham had her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, in 2008. Sophia is now 16 years old.

Read it at TMZ

3
The New Spy Thriller Series You’re Going to Be Obsessed With
UNDER COVER
Kevin Fallon 

Editor-at-Large, Obsessed

Published 01.15.26 5:49PM EST 
Emilia Clarke as Bea, and Haley Lu Richardson as Twila
Emilia Clarke as Bea, and Haley Lu Richardson as Twila Katalin Vermes/Peacock

Why so serious? That’s the question on TV fans’ minds, given the onslaught of recent series that are so intense, so grim, and, as such, so unfun. Would it kill someone to smile? That’s why the new Peacock spy thriller Ponies is such a welcome change of pace. The new series, which is now streaming, stars Game of Thrones veteran Emilia Clarke and The White Lotus alum Haley Lu Richardson. They play the wives of undercover CIA operatives in Russia in the 1970s. Their husbands, who are being tracked by the KGB, are considered Persons of Interest; they, however, are Persons of No Interest…aka PONIs. That is, until their husbands are killed and they end up playing spygames themselves. The show is flashy, and thanks to the crackling chemistry between Clarke and Richardson and their Odd Couple-esque characters. Click through to Substack for the full breakdown of why Ponies is so much more fun than the other spy thrillers out there.

Read it at Obsessed by Kevin Fallon

4
ICE Detains Billionaire Casino Financier on Remote Island
ISLAND HOPPING
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 5:08PM EST 
Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, pictured Jan. 8, after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.
Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, pictured Jan. 8, after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis. Michael M. Santiago/Michael Santiago/Getty Images

ICE detained Chinese businesswoman and casino financier Cui Lijie on the morning of January 13 for alleged immigration violations. The detainment took place in the Northern Mariana Islands, an unincorporated American territory in the western Pacific Ocean. Lijie is best known as the former majority shareholder of the defunct Chinese investment holding company Imperial Pacific International. According to Forbes, her networth was $1.1 billion as of 2018. The holding company had established the sole casino on the islands, named the Imperial Pacific Palace, and located on Saipan. The gambling den and its developer have been embroiled in controversy since the casino’s inception. In 2018, Bloomberg reported a series of safety violations during the construction of the Palace, and crews composed of hundreds of Chinese employees were working illegally on tourist visas. The U.S. government shut down the casino in 2020, and those involved in its construction were indicted for their employment practices. Since then, the casino filed for bankruptcy, and Team King Investment bought the property. According to Commissioner Anthony Torres, Lijie is confined at the island’s Department of Corrections, first reported by local paper Marianas Variety. ICE has not reported any other information about her detainment.

Read it at Newsweek

5
Nick Reiner Placed Under Conservatorship Before Parents’ Murders
WARNING SIGNS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 4:27PM EST 
Nick Reiner at "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on September 09, 2025
Nick Reiner at "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Nick Reiner, 32, had been placed under a mental health conservatorship years before he allegedly killed both of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, according to The New York Times. The paper reported that Reiner was placed under an LPS conservatorship for roughly a year beginning in 2020—a legal arrangement typically triggered by involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. The conservatorship allows a court-appointed individual, often a family member, to make decisions related to medical care and treatment for someone deemed gravely disabled due to mental illness. Lee Blumen, a lawyer specializing in psychiatric cases, told the outlet that such conservatorships are rare and reserved for only the most severe cases. Reiner has previously spoken publicly about struggles with drug addiction and mental health during his teenage years. People familiar with his condition told the outlet that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and that his medication had recently changed prior to his arrest. Reiner is currently being represented by a public defender and faces two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Read it at New York Times

6
U.S. Loses Out on Global Travel Boom Under Trump
STAYING AWAY
Janna Brancolini
Updated 01.15.26 12:11PM EST 
Published 01.15.26 12:00PM EST 
Trump on plane
American tycoon Donald Trump onboard his private jet, as he arrives at Aberdeen Airport. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images) Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.S. lost out on a worldwide spike in tourism spending in 2025, thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies. Global spending on travel rose by 6.7 percent overall last year compared to the previous year, but the U.S. registered a 6 percent drop in foreign visitors and a 7 percent decrease in spending from foreign travelers, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. Concern about U.S. immigration policy led many tourists to choose European countries such as Spain and France, or Asian countries such as Japan. U.S. Arrivals from Canada, Mexico, and Europe all fell, according to the WTTC. France was the world’s most-visited country in 2025, with 105 million visitors. Spain was next with 96.5 million visitors, followed by the U.S. with a far more modest 68 million visitors. Last year, tourism contributed the equivalent of 10.3 percent of global gross domestic product, and tourism spending grew at double the pace of global economic growth. When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump has “done more for American tourism than anyone, including by making our cities safe and beautiful again for all to enjoy and bringing major events like the Los Angeles Olympics and FIFA World Cup to the United States.”

Read it at Reuters

7
HBO Taps Award-Winning Composer to Score ‘Harry Potter’ Show
THROWBACK
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.15.26 2:03PM EST 
Published 01.15.26 2:01PM EST 
articles/2011/07/14/harry-potter-and-the-deathly-hallows-part-2-key-moments-from-the-series/harry-potter-numbers-video_mmhuxi
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

HBO has tapped famed composer Hans Zimmer to score the music for its upcoming Harry Potter series. In 2023, more than a decade after the last release of the massively successful Harry Potter movies, Warner Bros. announced a TV adaptation of the J.K. Rowling fantasy books. HBO has set the release date for early 2027. Zimmer, 68, is a celebrated composer known for his work on Inception, Interstellar, and The Lion King, along with many other scores for box-office juggernauts. The German star will be composing for the small screen alongside Bleeding Fingers, a music collective he co-founded with Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky. The stewards of the reboot’s musical score acknowledged the legacy of the film series’ striking compositions, noting in the announcement that it is a responsibility they “do not take lightly.” “With this score, we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before,” Zimmer added.

Read it at Deadline

8
Pop Star Admits Having Three Girlfriends Is ‘Hard Work’
NOT INDEPENDENT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 12:52PM EST 
Ne-Yo and his girlfriends
Cristina "Pretty Baby"/Instagram

Ne-Yo, 46, is discovering that polyamory comes with a workload. The Grammy-winning singer admitted that juggling three girlfriends is “hard work” during a Wednesday appearance on Sherri, where he spoke candidly about life after his “ugly” divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. Ne-Yo said he began exploring polyamory after deciding his days of lying to women were over. He publicly introduced his polyamorous relationship on Instagram in March last year, revealing he was dating Arielle Hill, Brionna Williams, Cristina, and Moneii — though he hasn’t specified which woman is no longer part of the polycule. Once he revealed that he was seeing other women, he said, all of them “chose to stick around” and work out how to make the arrangement function as a unit. That system balances solo and shared time. “Everybody gets their individual time,” Ne-Yo explained, adding that group time is “just as important.” Still, he noted the logistics aren’t simple — especially when it comes to gift-giving, which requires individual presents rather than a “blanket” present. “I’ve never been afraid of hard work,” Ne-Yo said, smiling.

Read it at Page Six

9
80s Rock Star’s Alleged Secret Daughter Dies at 48
LEGACIES
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 12:28PM EST 
170726-teeman-mercury-tease_zllzaf

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium on 13th July 1985 in London.

Phil Dent/Redferns/Getty

Freddie Mercury’s alleged secret daughter, only known as “Bibi,” passed away from spinal cancer at 48. The woman’s husband announced her death to the Daily Mail and told the outlet, “B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts.” She is survived by two sons. Love, Freddie, a biography published in September 2025 by author Lesley-Ann Jones, was the first to reveal Bibi’s existence. Known in the text as just “B,” the book alleges that she was born as a result of a 1976 affair between Mercury and a friend’s wife. Mercury’s longtime lover and former fiancée, Mary Austin, has disputed these claims. Jones states that she believed Bibi’s claims, adding that, “She has never asked for money. She does not want recognition.” The assertions in the tell-all remain controversial. Bibi says that she has confirmed her parentage through a DNA test and addressed these disputes in the book, “For 30 years, while the rest of the world was reinterpreting Mercury’s life, his music and all that he had been, I needed to have my Dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?”

Read it at Page Six

10
Plane Passengers Stranded in One of World’s Most Isolated Countries
BUCKET LIST?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.15.26 12:56PM EST 
PIERRE ELLIOTT TRUDEAU INT'L AIRPORT, MONTREAL, CANADA - 2022/05/20: An Air France Boeing 777-300ER landing at Montreal Trudeau airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Plane passengers were left stranded in one of the most fervently isolationist countries for almost a day. On Monday, an Air France flight 191 took off from Bengaluru, India, bound for Paris, 21 hours after its scheduled departure. But things only got worse for passengers on board the 26-year-old Boeing 777, after it descended four hours into its 10-hour journey and landed in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat. The cause of the diversion has not been confirmed, but it’s believed that “a fault developed in one of the engines,” according to The Independent. Ashgabat is not like other cities—all vehicles have to be white—and the country as a whole is regarded as totalitarian, with the lowest possible liberty rating given to it by Freedom House. “Turkmenistan is a repressive authoritarian state where political rights and civil liberties are almost completely denied in practice,” its scathing write-up says. A second Boeing 777 was later dispatched from Paris by Air France, with passengers finally leaving the city nearly 22 hours after arrival, landing in the French capital on Wednesday, 43 hours later than planned.

Read it at Business Insider

