Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leftist Workers’ Party leader, narrowly edged out far-right populist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to win a fiercely fought runoff election for the Brazilian presidency on Sunday.

Da Silva, the 77-year-old known as Lula, swung 50.8 percent of the vote with Bolsonaro breathing down his neck at 49.2 percent, according to the country’s electoral authority, which announced 98.8 percent of votes had been counted.

Bolsonaro led the race for much of the day, but as Lula overtook him with around 70 percent of the vote tallied, car horns began to sound on the streets of downtown São Paulo, with fireworks later being set off, according to the Associated Press.

“Our dream is coming true. We need to be free,” an elated 62-year-old man celebrating on São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue told a reporter for The Guardian. “Brazil was in a very dangerous place and now we are getting back our freedom. The last four years have been horrible.”

“It’s fraud without a doubt. They manipulated the count. The armed forces must intervene,” an aggrieved 50-year-old Bolsonaro supporter in Rio de Janeiro told The Guardian, adding that “the population must take to the streets to demand military intervention so that we don’t hand power over to the communists.”

The leftist’s triumph comes despite reports of voter suppression, with the Federal Highway Police and contingents of the army allegedly attempting to intimidate would-be Lula voters. According to The Washington Post, a Bolsonaro-allied lawmaker is accused of pursuing and pointing a gun at a Lula supporter in São Paulo.

Bolsonaro’s camp, for its part, has repeatedly railed against the supposed weaknesses of the country’s electronic voting machines, leaving critics to fret he might be preparing an escape route by which he could refuse to accept Sunday’s result. Bolsonaro had yet to concede the election by late evening, the AP reported.

A first-round election was held on Oct. 2, with 11 candidates. The result went to a runoff after no single candidate managed to win more than 50 percent of the vote. Lula, who was expected to clear 50 percent, took in 48.1 percent, while Bolsonaro unexpectedly clawed his way to a 43.5 percent finish.

Lula has stoked his legend as a working-class hero, having risen from shoe-shine boy to metalworker to union leader, eventually being elected Brazil’s president once before in 2003. He served two terms, leaving office in 2010. A corruption scandal yanked him abruptly out of political life, landing him in prison on a nine-and-a-half-year sentence in 2018. He spent 580 days in jail, much of it in isolation, before being freed the next November.

His conviction was nullified last year by Brazil’s Supreme Court, though he was never declared innocent of his money laundering and corruption charges.

Lula’s incarceration kept him from running in the 2018 presidential election, clearing the way for Bolsonaro’s ascendance. The populist firebrand, now 67, touted conservative Christian values during his term. A professed fanboy of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro was widely criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some calling his response one of the worst in the world.

Last October, a Brazilian congressional panel recommended Bolsonaro be charged with “crimes against humanity” for his alleged deliberate stoking of the pandemic, intentionally inflaming infection numbers in a desperate bid to achieve herd immunity and revive a flailing economy. Around 700,000 Brazilians have died due to COVID-19.

In this year’s knock-down, drag-out campaign, Lula cast himself as the savior of Brazil’s democracy, promising to return its population of 214 million to a more prosperous time.

Among other promises, he has pledged to halt illegal deforestation in the Amazon, and to set up a ministry to oversee Brazil’s Indigenous populations, with an Indigenous individual at its head. (Bolsonaro infamously tore the country’s environmental protections to shreds, pushing to open Indigenous territory to mining interests and, most controversially, once suggesting that he would “eat an Indian, no problem at all.” His campaign attempted to spin this as a sign of “deference” to Indigenous practices.)

“I’m expecting our victory, for the good of Brazil,” Bolsonaro told reporters on Sunday morning as he cast his vote at a Rio de Janeiro military complex.

His defeat makes him the first Brazilian president since the end of the nation’s military dictatorship in 1985 to be voted out of office. Every president who tried for a second term before him—Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula himself, and Dilma Rousseff—won a second term.

“Today we are choosing the kind of Brazil we want, how we want our society to organize. People will decide what kind of life they want,” Lula told reporters from Sao Bernardo do Campo on Sunday morning. “That’s why this is the most important day of my life. I am convinced that Brazilians will vote for a plan under which democracy wins.”

Lula will be sworn in in January.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.