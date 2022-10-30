Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash After Bringing Ron DeSantis Onstage Mid-Concert
‘FELT RIGHT’
Two days after his surprise decision to bring Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) onstage during a concert in Jacksonville, country music superstar Luke Bryan released a statement explaining the move. “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure,” Bryan said on Sunday morning. “But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask [sic] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.” The singer-songwriter was cheered on Friday night as he told the crowd “we’re gonna have some fun and raise some money tonight” for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. He then introduced the Florida governor, who walked out to deafening applause. DeSantis, who is running for re-election next month, then tossed a number of hats into the crowd, according to American Songwriter. Bryan, 46, said on Sunday he knew “people would chatter” online about the choice, having explained that he wouldn’t usually “respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform,” but said it “felt right” to help out a state “where people have been good to me.”