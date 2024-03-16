Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar Denies Overserving Missing College Student
ONE DRINK
Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar says it only served “one alcoholic beverage and two waters” to a 22-year-old University of Missouri student before he went missing last weekend, TMZ reports. TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar, which is co-owned by the country music star, said it is fully cooperating with the investigation into Riley Strain’s whereabouts and had turned over all security camera footage, time-stamped pictures of Strain, transaction records, and accounts from staff members. On Thursday, an official from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission told NBC that they were investigating whether Strain had been overserved after surveillance cameras captured him wandering downtown Nashville, seemingly intoxicated. After Strain, who was visiting Nashville for a fraternity event, was kicked out of 32 Bridge, he told friends that he was headed back to the hotel, his stepfather Chris Whiteid told WSMV. He never arrived, and there have been no sightings of him since then.