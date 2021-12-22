Minnesota Vet Dragged Cop With His Truck After Being Asked to Mask Up
WHAT A DRAG
A Minnesota man was sentenced to a year behind bars Wednesday after pleading guilty to dragging a police officer with his vehicle and hitting him with a hammer. The assault Officer Steven Sickmann by Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, occurred in April this year. Authorities had been summoned to a local home improvement store after Oeltjenbruns attacked an employee, reportedly in response to being asked to wear a mask. Oeltjenbruns refused to comply with an order to get out of his truck, even at gunpoint. When Sickmann reached into the car, Oeltjenbruns grabbed his arm and stepped on the gas pedal. It is unclear when Oeltjenbruns hit the officer with a hammer, but it left a gash on his head that required eight metal staples. In court on Wednesday, Oeltjenbruns’ attorney argued that PTSD, diagnosed after his time in the military, had contributed to the incident.