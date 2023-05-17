Hispanic Civil Rights Group Warns Against Visiting Florida
DANGER ZONE
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on Wednesday warned against visiting Florida, calling the state “a dangerous, hostile environment for law-abiding Americans and immigrants.” In a press conference streamed live on Facebook, LULAC national president Domingo Garcia issued a travel advisory for anyone traveling to Florida, and vowed to challenge State Senate Bill 1718, which criminalizes those who help or employ undocumented immigrants. The bill, which has been described by activists as “draconian,” was signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last week. “We believe that Florida has committed several very cruel, immoral and unjust uses of immigrants as political piñatas for the purposes of basically just getting votes,” Garcia said on Wednesday. LULAC describes itself as the “largest and oldest Hispanic membership organization in the United States.”