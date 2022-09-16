This Comfy Activewear Doesn’t Restrict Your Movement Whether You’re Doing Yoga or Working Out
Yoga-tta Buy This
From yoga to cardio to low-impact training, lululemon’s Align line of activewear keeps you comfy and supported throughout your workout. Each piece is made with buttery smooth Nulu fabric that feels weightless and doesn’t restrict movement. Plus, the fabric is sweat wicking and designed with four-way stretch, so it stretches and recovers both width and length wise. Splurge a little and get the full set – you’ll look and feel so good that you’ll finally have the workout motivation you’ve been missing!
This cute top has a built-in shelf bra for extra support and coverage. You’ll no longer have to worry about accidentally flashing the entire class during downward dog.
Align Tank Top
Free Shipping | Free Returns
This reversible and flattering bra is so soft you’ll wear it to the gym and work. Plus, it pairs perfectly with the Align leggings.
Align Reversible Bra
Free Shipping | Free Returns
At the gym, these high-rise leggings stay in place rep after rep. Or wear them as lounge pants at home for all-day comfort.
Align High-Rise Pant 25”
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.