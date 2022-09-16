CHEAT SHEET
    This Comfy Activewear Doesn’t Restrict Your Movement Whether You’re Doing Yoga or Working Out

    Yoga-tta Buy This

    Ad by lululemon

    lululemon

    From yoga to cardio to low-impact training, lululemon’s Align line of activewear keeps you comfy and supported throughout your workout. Each piece is made with buttery smooth Nulu fabric that feels weightless and doesn’t restrict movement. Plus, the fabric is sweat wicking and designed with four-way stretch, so it stretches and recovers both width and length wise. Splurge a little and get the full set – you’ll look and feel so good that you’ll finally have the workout motivation you’ve been missing!

    This cute top has a built-in shelf bra for extra support and coverage. You’ll no longer have to worry about accidentally flashing the entire class during downward dog.

    Align Tank Top

    Buy at lululemon$68

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    This reversible and flattering bra is so soft you’ll wear it to the gym and work. Plus, it pairs perfectly with the Align leggings.

    Align Reversible Bra

    Buy at lululemon$58

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    At the gym, these high-rise leggings stay in place rep after rep. Or wear them as lounge pants at home for all-day comfort.

    Align High-Rise Pant 25”

    Buy at lululemon$118

    Free Shipping

