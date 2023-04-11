It’s easy to go the extra mile when you feel comfortable in your own skin. Make room in your dressers for lululemon’s Align line. With comfort at the forefront of every piece, you’ll never feel restricted from reaching your wellness goals.

Align Bodysuit 25" Achieve a new level of zen in this bodysuit made from buttery soft, breathable Nulu fabric. Lightly lined for coverage, it contours to your shape so you can focus on your pose without anything shifting out of place. Buy At lululemon $ 148

Align Tank Top Cute enough for everyday wear and comfortable enough for any level of yoga practice, this tank top comes in a multitude of colors for every season. The cropped fit goes great with a high rise bottom, making this a go-to for errands after a session. Buy At lululemon $ 68

Align High Rise Short 6" These high rise shorts complement the Align tank perfectly, if you’re on the hunt for a chic matching moment. Plus, the hidden waistband pocket keeps keys and cards safe while you stretch out in downward dog. Buy At lululemon $ 64

Align T-Shirt Taking on a hot yoga class? Not a problem in this Align t-shirt. The Nulu fabric is sweat-wicking so it will hold up no matter how intense your session gets. The slim fit skims your body to create a flattering shape with added Lycra so it stays cute wear after wear. Buy At lululemon $ 29

Align High Rise Mini-Flared Pant 32" A little flare elongates the leg – and who doesn’t love some added length? These high rise flares will feel like a second skin. Sneaky front pockets hold your cards and a drop-in back pocket is perfect for your phone – who needs a locker, anyway? Buy At lululemon $ 118

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.