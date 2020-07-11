The Scouted-Favorite Lululemon Align Leggings Are Now On Sale
At this point in quarantine, you're probably sick of the leggings you're washing and rewashing to wear on a daily basis. It's about time you invested in some new pairs. Well, lucky for you, Lululemon is having a one-of-a-kind warehouse sale and tons of leggings are part of it.
One of Lululemon's best-selling leggings are the Align Pants, which are also a favorite of Scouted Contributor Sarah Firshein. "Thanks to their velvety, second-skin-like waistband, you can size down considerably (for me, by two sizes) until your core and backside are hugged in without being pinched, cinched, or squeezed—all the better to snooze on a red-eye. And with no pockets and zero adornments save for inseams, one flattering navel panel, and Lululemon’s tiny circular logo, they’re a triumphant study in clean lines and confident minimalism."
If you need a pair of leggings that will take you from workout to work (then to couch), these are it. Grab a pair while they're on sale this weekend.
Align Pant 28"
Originally $98
Align Crop 21"
Originally $88
Align Pant II 25"
Originally $98
