These Celebrity-Approved Yoga Pants Feel Like You’re Not Wearing Anything at All
NO PANTS DAY
Some would argue that it’s socially unacceptable to leave the house without pants. While I would (normally) agree, I sure do wish it were okay to walk around in your underwear sometimes. Nothing beats the feeling of coming home from work and tearing off your constricting clothes so you can strut around the house in your undies. It’s liberating.
For those of us who don’t want to wear pants but know that we should, the Lululemon Align Pants are here to answer our prayers. The figure-flattering pants are made of a fabric called “Nulu”, a Lululemon trademark name that basically translates to “buttery-soft, lightweight fabric that makes it feel like you’re not wearing anything.”
The pants also use Lycra fiber for “stretch and shape retention”, which I will 100 percent vouch for. I have three pairs of these pants, including a pair I’ve been wearing for nearly two years, and they still keep their shape and help me keep my shape. The pants are super smoothing, so I can even pack in plates of pizza and nachos after yoga class without my butt or gut busting out of them.
Lululemon Align Pants 25in.
Down from $118
Don’t want to take my word for it? Well, apparently, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are also fans of the form-flattering leggings but I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised. All three of us are fashion-forward trendsetters and you’ll probably see us all together in a Lululemon billboard at some point.
My favorite style of the Align pants is the full-length High-Rise Align Pant 28”, which hit my ankles. While the pants are mainly intended for yoga (and work great for yoga), I also wear them for year-round hiking. The ankle-covering 28-inch version keeps my ankles warm in the winter and shields them from the sun in the summer.
Lululemon Align Pants 28in.
If you prefer a slightly shorter version, check out the Align High-Rise Pant 25”, which go just above the ankles. Lululemon also makes a version with pockets in case you need to carry anything with you to yoga class (or if, like me, you wear these yoga tights as if they were jeans—anywhere and everywhere). Also, shout out to Lululemon for making these (and all their pants) up to a size 20 so more women can work out in comfort and style.
For all my budget-minded yogis out there, some colors and lengths of the Align pants are up to 50 percent off as part of the post-holiday Lululemon sale so get them while they’re half off.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.