Our Favorite Boxers Are on Sale at Lululemon
LULULEMON SQUEEZY
If there’s one thing we’re all wearing these days (at least I hope!) it’s underwear. And if you haven’t upgraded your underwear yet, I highly recommend doing so. Right now, Lululemon, who makes, in my opinion, the best underwear out there, is having yet another “We Made Too Much Sale,” and you better believe our favorite underwear are included.
Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Down From $108
The Always in Motion Boxers are the men’s version of the widely acclaimed Lululemon leggings for women (which are also on sale). They are made from Modal and Elastane so they never ride up, the waistband is sturdy yet comfortable, and best of all, the fabric is extremely soft to the touch. The five pack will keep you covered throughout the work week, and then after doing the laundry, you’ll be ready to put them on and do it all over again.
