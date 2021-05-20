These Lululemon Shorts Are My New Favorite Piece of Clothing

Scouting Report: These shorts aren’t exercise shorts, but they are the one’s I’ll be wearing the rest of Summer.

The weather is heating up, and for me, that means one thing: time to break out the shorts. I think of them as sweatpants, just for spring and summer. They’re what I throw on immediately when I get home, and you might even catch me working from home in them, too. I try a lot of shorts, but my new favorite have to be these ones from Lululemon.

At Ease Shorts Buy at Lululemon $ 78

Unlike a lot of shorts I wear, the At Ease Shorts are not meant for working out or exercising in (although I guess you could). I really like this because I have plenty of shorts for exercising in, but not a ton of shorts that are stylish and comfortable, too. Instead of that sweat-resistant fabric you get on most shorts, these are made out of a cotton and polyester blend that almost ends up feeling a bit like waffle knit. The fabric is still stretchy and breathable, but it’s more substantial than your average running shorts, and is stylish enough to wear out on the town. The drawstrings can be worn inside or outside the short, and there is even a secure zipper pocket inside of the regular pocket so nothing falls out on accident, as so often happens with other shorts I own. Plus, they are linerless, which personally, I enjoy, and they come with a 7” cut which is long enough that you aren’t showing your hamstrings to everyone on the street, but not too long to where you look like a young Rafael Nadal.

I have absolutely no complaints about these shorts. They are basically my new sweatpants—except better looking. In fact, I love them so much, I’m wearing them right now.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.