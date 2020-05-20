These Boxers Are the Men’s Version of Lululemon Leggings
I haven’t been wearing much these days. Despite Rachel Syme cheering us on to all get dressed up, just once a week, I haven’t been able to find the motivation lately. Instead, I’m taking this time to own my laziness, to get the best and most comfortable basic loungewear I can get, and just totally live it up to the fullest. I’ve found the best house shoes, the best sweats, and I’m proud to say that my search for the perfect underwear has come to an end.
Always in motion is not how I would describe myself during this time, but the Always In Motion Boxers from Lululemon have been truly ideal. Because they are made of Modal and Elastane, they never ride up like other briefs do — and when I say never, I mean it. The waistband is sturdy enough to not fold over, but you won’t notice it. Instead, they are extremely soft, unbelievably soft in fact, and almost feel like nothing is there. Best of all, they come in a pack of three. Get two packs, and you’ll be comfortable all week long before having to do laundry.
In fact, I’d even go so far as to compare them to the leggings the brand is famous for. I haven’t worn or tried them out, but my girlfriend loves them and whenever she wears them, I find myself strangely seething with jealousy. They just seem like they are so comfortable and shape to your body in the best way. Well, the boxers are the men’s version.
