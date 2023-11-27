Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Event Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
CYBER SAVINGS 2023
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Brace your wallets, folks, because lululemon’s Cyber Monday event ends soon. Now’s your last chance to stock up on tons of the brand’s bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories for special post-holiday prices. Right now, you can score hundreds of activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants to the brand’s iconic Define Jacket, the cult-favorite Court Rival High Rise Skirt, and so much more. In the men’s aisle, you’ll find the classic ABC jogger pants, the goes-with-everything Evolution Polo Shirt, and plenty of pickleball-worthy essentials at special prices.
Plus, the day-only event includes plenty of must-haves under $50 each! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or an activewear obsessive on your list this year, lululemon’s Cyber Monday event ends soon, so we suggest acting fast before price points return to normal on Nov. 28. Note: all Cyber Monday finds are final sale, be sure to double-check your size before checking out.
lululemon Cyber Monday (Women’s)
lululemon Cyber Monday (Men’s)