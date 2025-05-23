Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Lululemon struck gold when its beloved Align Pant launched in 2015. These stretchy yet super flattering pants got me through two pregnancies (or about six months into both, when I had to switch to actual maternity bottoms) and have been part of my work-from-home uniform for the better part of a decade.

It’s the forgiving waistband for me—not to mention the impossibly soft, stretchy fabric that always fits and holds you in without suffocation. I love the original, but am also fond of the travel-friendly pocketed version. The Mini-Flare iteration is a good one, too, especially when I (a millennial) feel self-conscious about being too attached to skinny silhouettes. (Does the skinny jeans dig translate to activewear, or do we get a pass for yoga pants?)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve veered from the Align Pant a time or two to try other options from Lululemon like the Wunder Train, but after tasting the endlessly flexible Nulu fabric (the stuff of Aligns), I can’t really bear anything more restricting. That is, until now. Enter: the Glow Up Super-High-Rise Tight.

These innovative leggings (if you can even call them leggings) promise to smooth your midsection, lift your behind, and still allow you to move around with ease. To be sure, getting them on feels like trying to pull on a wetsuit. It took a little huffing and puffing, but once situated, they felt just fine.

Lululemon Glow Up Tights The leg portion is stretchier and more forgiving, but the shapewear-like bonded waistband is a tight, dense fabric that really sucks you in. This is all by design, though. Lululemon says the tights “will feel snug as you pull over your hips,” and then, voilà! Smooth as a seal. See At Lululemon $ 118 Free Shipping

The brand also suggests ordering one size bigger than you wear in Aligns. I didn’t see this note until just now, and got my normal size—they’re definitely tight but not too tight. If you’re in between sizes, I would suggest sizing up.

These minimalist pants have very few seams and laser-cut, stitch-free hems on the legs and waist. They’re apparently designed for training, but while the fabric is sweat-wicking, they don’t have any pockets or other technical features. If you ask me, the streamlined design is actually ideal for when you want stretchy pants for streetwear outfits but don’t want them to look like training tights.

Lululemon.

The Glow Up Tight is what you might wear with an oversized poplin shirt that covers the butt, a slouchy sweater, or a duster and tall boots. Or, for warmer-weather athleisure looks, you could go tonal with a matching tank or sports bra and a button-down or windbreaker worn open or tied around your waist.

Design Specs:

Made with new Ultralu fabric with extra Lycra for a shapewear effect.

Denser and tighter on the waist and stretchier down the legs.

Strong-hold, super-high-rise waistband with minimal seams.

Laser-cut hems on the waist and legs.

Minimalist, pocket-free design.

Pros:

Shapewear-like waistband sculpts and holds you in.

Sculpting back and smoothing legs highlight natural curves.

Sleek and streamlined—great for streetwear looks.

Good alternative to yoga pants and running tights.

Cons:

A little hard to get on—like a wetsuit.

No pockets or technical features.

Not quite as comfy as the Align Pant.

For a bottom being dubbed “Glow Up” pants, they should, theoretically, make the wearer look better. Well, do they? Yes, I’d say so—at least when it comes to my bottom half. My backside looks a bit more lifted and my legs a bit more svelte when I have these on.

While they’ll never replace my Aligns, Lululemon Glow Up Tights are now one of my wardrobe staples.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: