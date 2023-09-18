Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As we transition into fall in New England, it’s tempting to want to hold onto the summer warmth as long as possible, which is why it felt strange to yearn for cooler temperatures recently when the weather report showed sunshine. Honestly, my eagerness for cooler weather is all thanks to Lululemon’s Ripstop Insulated Hoodie—I’ve been looking for any excuse to wear it since it arrived in the mail a few weeks ago.

Lululemon got its start making form-fitting yoga clothing, but the brand offers so much more than just leggings and bike shorts now. They excel at making clothes for all kinds of movement and body types, whether you are doing yoga, playing tennis, running, or going on a hike, and the Ripstop Insulated Hoodie is no exception.

Insulated Ripstop Hoodie The Ripstop is designed with a roomy and relaxed fit that makes it a perfect option for throwing on after a sweaty workout class or lounging around at home, while the perforated fleece liner is impeccably soft without being overly warm, which makes it ideal for transitional weather. Plus, the half-zipper allows for easy-on, easy-off wear. It also features a cinchable hem and snaps at the cuffs, allowing you to customize the fit. Buy At Lululemon $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The lightweight, water-repellent, ripstop fabric is up for any adventure. The kangaroo pocket is great for warming hands and stashing gear when you’re on a hike or brisk jog, and the interior media pocket is perfect for when you need to keep your keys or phone secure.

This hoodie offers the kind of cloudlike comfort that makes me actually look forward to seeing clouds in the forecast.

