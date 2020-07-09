Lululemon Is Having a Massive Warehouse Sale Right Now
Every day this week, I’ve worn some semblance of athleisure. Whether it’s my favorite leggings or a sports bra or bike shorts, I’ve had comfortable, stretchy clothing on rotation since quarantine started. I know I’m not alone. My laundry hamper is full of these pieces, having to be washed and rewashed as I take them from the clean clothes pile and put them right back on. If you’re struggling to keep up with your athleisure wear, Lululemon is having the perfect sale for you. Right now, they’re discounting a ton of their best-selling products for a short time, so you can stock up on some of the best athleticwear in the game. Here are a few of our favorites:
Men's Active Jacket: This was designed for running, but it’s the perfect outer layer for those stormy summer days. It’s lightweight, water-repellent, and has a stowable hood. Plus, if you do wear it to run, it has reflective details to keep you safe.
Men's Active Jacket
Originally $128
In Movement Tights: You really can’t go wrong with a sturdy, quick-drying pair of workout tights. These were designed to be trained in, with specialty fabric that helps keep you feeling cool and sleek while being sweat-wicking and supportive.
In Movement Tights
Originally $98
Swiftly Tech Racerback: This sleek workout tank is all you need for a breathable, supportive top. It’s made with Silverscent, which is a technology that helps keep odor at bay. It has a seamless construction to help retain shape and movement, no matter how sweaty you get.
Women's Swiftly Tech Racerback
Originally $58
