Lululemon Eyes Workout Domination By Launching a Dry Shampoo, Deodorant, Moisturizer, and Lip Balm
Lululemon’s holistic approach to workout gear is admirable. From leggings that you can wear all day to jackets you can keep on from gym to bar, there’s just something so universal about the Lululemon product catalog. And now, with the new launch of the Selfcare line, you can apply that same holistic approach to your workout clothes as you do with your workout skin care. The No-Show Dry Shampoo is aluminum-free and won’t end up giving your hair a white cast, something my boyfriend complains readily about when he steals my Living Proof bottle at home. The Anti-Stink Deodorant comes in two scents, Aloe Lotus and Black Pepper Sandalwood, and two sizes, a full 4.2 oz or a travel 2.4 oz. It’s also aluminum-free and, since it’s a spray, will go on clear so you won’t end up with tiger stripes of deodorant on your clean shirt. The Basic Balm is anything but basic; it’s full of shea butter, jojoba oil, and organic beeswax to moisturize even the most parched pucker. And the Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer is a triple threat, with algae to help clean the skin, menthyl to calm it after a hard workout, and a moisturizing molecule designed to “provide instant and long-term hydration for your sweaty face.” Each item in the collection is under $30 so you can buy an entire collection of after-workout ready products to keep on hand, in a gym bag, or stashed in a drawer at work. | Shop at Lululemon >
