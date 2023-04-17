The confidence boost that accompanies a new workout ensemble is unparalleled. Imagine the high of scoring a fresh set and helping the planet. lululemon Like New gives a second life to gently used gear and 100% of the program’s profits go to lessening lululemon’s environmental impact.

Bring the lululemon clothing you’ve loved to a store for review and receive an e-gift card you can use to purchase brand new gear. Your old items will be cleaned, categorized, and uploaded to the Like New site for resale.

If you’re looking to purchase pre-loved lululemon gear, finding a deal on Like New couldn’t be easier. You’ll know the exact quality of the items you browse with clear labels like “As Good as New” or “Gently Used”. If you fall in love with a piece, but don’t see it in your size, Like New updates daily; you can opt-in to notifications via email the second your size pops up.

Align High Rise Pant Originally $98 — 50% off Your next yoga flow just got a lot more colorful in these mood-boosting splatter-paint-style pants. The buttery soft Nulu fabric hugs your curves and still allows for easy movement. Buy At lululemon $ 49

Define Jacket Originally $118 — 58% off This sleek and stylish jacket goes with everything making it a closet staple. The flattering seams down the front and back elevate the look and front pockets keep your hands free. It’s the perfect extra layer for a brisk morning jog or a casual coffee catch-up. Buy At lululemon $ 69

Align High Neck Tank Top Originally $68 — 57% off A black tank is a workout go-to for a reason. Its style and movement versatility remain unmatched. The small straps leave your arms unencumbered to take big swings in your next dance cardio class. Buy At lululemon $ 39

Surge Warm Half-Zip Originally $118 — 55% off Whether it’s a breezy day on the links or a shady path during a hike, this half-zip makes for a cozy companion. Plus, it’s available in a variety of colors to coordinate with your existing wardrobe. Buy At lululemon $ 65

Surge Short Originally $68 — 72% off Go straight from a gym session to a kids’ sporting event in these comfortable Surge Shorts. The strong-but-lightweight Swift fabric stretches as you move and the moisture-wicking treatment keeps you cool and dry. Buy At lululemon $ 49

