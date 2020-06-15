Spend Your Summer Lounging by the Pool in These Lululemon Trunks
This summer, swimming is going to be a little different. You probably shouldn’t be going anywhere public to do it, so that rules out lakes, beaches, and creeks, as well as public pools. But if you’re lucky enough to have your own pool this summer, whether it's an actual one or you’ve made the investment in an inflatable one, you should be spending as much time as possible in it. And to do so, you need a pair of swim shorts you love.
Lululemon is known for making some of the most comfortable products out there, specifically their leggings. But as it turns out, their tech transfers nicely to their swim trunks as well. The Channel Cross Swim Shorts come with an inner liner that is breathable, mesh, non-restricting, and coated with water resistant material to make it fast drying. The outside is fast drying, water repellent, and comes in seven different colors, with some fun designs, too. There are pockets on both sides, and a pocket that secures on the back, which is always nice (just remember to check it before jumping in) and the waistband fits exactly like their underwear, snug, elastic, but non-irritating. There are two different inseam lengths, the 5” and the 7” so you can determine if you want a short that sits right at the knee or above it.
I can’t wait to spend the rest of the summer lounging by the pool in these trunks. Not only will I be dry in no time, I’ll be looking stylish, too. Not that anyone will be able to see me.
