Lululemon’s MIRROR Makes It So Easy To Get Fit Fast

I hate working out, let me just start with that. My last gym membership was 15 years ago and even then, it was a total waste of money because I went once a month, tops. I’m an outdoorsy person, not a gym person. I don’t do group workouts, I don’t do cardio classes, strength training, cross-training, or whatever the hot new workout is. I work out in the great outdoors so I didn’t actually think I’d get much use out of the Lululemon MIRROR home gym.

When presented with the opportunity to test it out, I nearly turned it down because I didn’t think I would actually use it. Sure, I practice yoga fairly regularly, but I was fine doing my own routine or just streaming a class on YouTube. I didn’t see a role for the Lululemon MIRROR in my life and it just didn’t seem worth the hassle. Then I realized two things: 1) There was no hassle and 2) I could set my mom up in front of it with her wheelchair so she could do chair-based stretch, dance, and strength classes. I decided to test out the MIRROR basically because I thought it would save me the time that I would have otherwise spent helping my mom with her daily exercise routine; I didn’t actually expect to use it that much, but boy, was I wrong.

For the past month, I’ve been using the MIRROR nearly every day, as does my mother. You can add up to five users to an account so I added my sister (who does meditation) and my brother-in-law (who’s done a few strength classes), and we've all been super impressed by its ease of use.

Initially, my goal was to stretch out my wound-up hiking and biking muscles so I would just throw on my celebrity-approved yoga pants and plop down on the yoga mat that’s always selling out and take a beginner-level yoga or stretching class. After a while, I started to try out a few of the more hardcore, seriously sweat-inducing classes, usually on two-degree days when I couldn’t be bothered to go outside. The result? Some of the cardio classes left my butt painfully sore and made climbing stairs difficult for days but that just showed me that there are a lot of muscles I apparently don’t work out while hiking and biking. It also taught me that, apparently, I’m only ready for 15-minute beginner cardio and strength classes, not 30-minute intermediate classes. My mistake. Humble pill swallowed.

So far, I’ve really liked all of the instructors since they’ve been upbeat and motivational without being annoyingly peppy. I also love that you can save your favorite classes to return to them later and search classes by the length of time (15, 30, 45, 60 minutes), level of difficulty (beginner, intermediate, advanced), and category (barre, cardio, strength, pilates, pre/post-natal, chair, yoga, stretch, tai chi, toning, meditation, kickboxing, dance, family fun, cardio, boxing, and competitive).

You can also take classes live (the screen shows you who else is taking the class at the same time) or you can take them after the fact, which is what I’ve been doing. As a paranoid, privacy-obsessed, borderline conspiracy theorist, I love that Lululemon thought to have a convenient plastic camera cover that I can just slide over the camera when I don’t want “the man” spying on me (which is pretty much every second of the day that I’m not taking a live class). It’s far more convenient than the layers of post-it notes I currently have covering the camera on my laptop.

Until I tried out the MIRROR, I was completely satisfied with taking yoga classes on YouTube—not anymore. When I use the MIRROR, I don't have to endure annoying ads that interrupt my flow. Plus, the vertical nature of the life-size MIRROR means it’s easier to see what the instructor is doing than it is on my tiny smartphone screen, and it also aligns perfectly with my body so it’s easier to follow a workout than it is when I stream a class on my TV.

As for setting up the Lululemon MIRROR, you can just order it online and hook it up yourself, which could mean just leaning it up against the wall (which is what I did) or actually drilling it into the wall. I opted for what was described to me as “white glove treatment,” which entails someone bringing the device, setting it up, connecting it to your Wi-Fi, and making sure it’s paired with the accompanying MIRROR phone app.

The only downside of testing out the MIRROR this past month is the dread I’ve been feeling, knowing that I have to return it soon. Who wants to help out their favorite Scouted contributor by starting a letter-writing campaign to convince Lululemon to let me keep it? Kidding... kind of.

