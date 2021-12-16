Lululemon’s Under-the-Radar Online Outlet Is a Dream Come True For Bargain-Seeking Activewear Lovers

Lululemon lovers, grab your wallets because we’ve discovered a new way to score discounted activewear from the beloved brand at steep discounts (and yes, including all the best-sellers like the Align Pant and Wunder Under leggings). Indeed, Lululemon’s online outlet—which lives under the “we made too much” section—is undoubtedly one of the best activewear finds of this year.

Perhaps you’ve had your eye on the celebrity-favorite Align Paints (Meghan Markle loves these) or are looking for a gift for one of your runner friends without dropping upwards of $100. Either way, Lululemon’s online outlet sale is well stocked with plenty of the brand’s most covetable styles marked down up to 50 percent off.

Besides, with the new year coming (hello, New Year’s resolutions), why not incentivize yourself to get back into your fitness routine with a fresh lineup of workout apparel on a budget? This is actually my personal plan to motivate myself to make a comeback at the gym after an admittedly lengthy “sabbatical” of sorts.

Lululemon’s premium activewear pieces certainly warrant their steeper-than-average price points, but that doesn’t mean you always have to pay full price. The “we made too much” section gets updated and restocked regularly, so it’s worth bookmarking the page if you’re a fan of the brand.

Right now, for example, you’ll find Align pants in some of the most popular patterns and colorways for up to $25 off, the Swiftly tech top for 50 percent off, and the cult-favorite Wunder Under tights marked down $30 off. Of course, the outlet is also chockfull of men’s activewear pieces too, including the City Sweat hoodie for $30 off and the best-selling Fundamental tee in a range of different tie-dye designs. Scroll through below for a few of our favorite mark-downs. Note: all “we made too much” items are final sale.

Lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt Down from $58-$68 This basic t-shirt comes in tons of best-selling tie-dye patterns and solids. Buy at Lululemon $ 49 Free Shipping

Lululemon Align High Rise Pants Down from $89-118 These celebrity-approved fitness leggings are marked down in camo, space dye, and a slew of fun colorways. Buy at Lululemon $ 69 Free Shipping

Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket Down from $128 This fitted fitness jacket has been a best-seller for the brand for years. Buy at Lululemon $ 64 Free Shipping

Lululemon Bowline Pant Men's Trousers Down from $128 These men's trousers are a great fit for the office or the gym. Buy at Lululemon $ 79 Free Shipping

Shop Lululemon's Women's Online Outlet Here You'll find a slew of best-selling leggings, tights, yoga accessories, and more up to 50 percent off retail prices. Shop at Lululemon $ Free Shipping

Shop all of Lululemon's Men Outlet Here Lululemon's men's outlet sale is filled to the brim with versatile trouser pants, running tops, and much more. Shop at Lululemon $

