Celebrate Pride Everyday in Stylish and Thoughtfully Designed New Collection from lululemon
Pride Month means celebrating the LGBTQ2IA+ community with vibrancy and joy, while continuing to make progress towards a more accepting and inclusive future. lululemon is walking the walk with its’ 2023 Pride Collection. All the fun and colorful graphics were designed in collaboration with its LGBTQ2IA+ People Network.
From the stylish Everywhere Belt Bag to the relaxed fit All Yours T-Shirt, these pieces are perfect for those days when you’re on-the-go. Need to bundle up for an early morning errand or late night bonfire? It doesn’t get much cozier than the City Sweat Joggers.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Pride
All Yours Pride Graphic T-Shirt
City Sweat Jogger Pride
Lululemon has contributed over $1 million to the Trevor Project and Rainbow Railroad this year. Want to show your support or allyship to the LGBTQ2IA+ community? lululemon invites you to donate to one of the six organizations it partners with here.
