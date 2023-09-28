The holidays are still two months away, but it's not too early to start thinking about potential gifts for friends, family, or even yourself – for everyone on your list, lululemon’s best-sellers are sure to be hits.

ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant These wrinkle-resistant pants are a major improvement over denim. The four-way stretch fabric doesn’t restrict movement – the pants are designed to move with you. They’re stylish enough for the office or a night out with friends (no one needs to know that they’re comfier than sweats). Buy At lululemon $ 128

Steady State Half Zip For those chilly days, this oversized fit fleece is a must have. It's made with a cotton blend that feels soft against skin and is naturally breathable so layers are snuggly, not sweltering. Buy At lululemon $ 128

Wunder Puff Jacket This down puffer has a cinchable waist and hem that allows customization of the shape and fit of the jacket. On top of that, its 600-fill (a measure of the insulating capability of down feathers) power goose down keeps the wearer warm in rain, sleet, or snow. Buy At lululemon $ 298

Hold Tight Long-Sleeve Shirt This lightweight everyday top has just the right balance of softness, stretch, and fit. The shirt is made with a ribbed, modal fabric that is more eco-friendly than cotton. Gifting this shirt is like giving someone a long-distance hug. Buy At lululemon $ 68

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.